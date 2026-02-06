Tennessee Highway Safety Office Reminds Citizens That “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk”

On Friday, February 6, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), divisions of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, partnered with the Tennessee Titans, the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police for a press event to remind citizens that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk,” ahead of Super Bowl weekend. Additional organizations in attendance included the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Nashville Department of Transportation, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Alliance Highway Safety, and Choices Matter.

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were 84 drunk-driving crashes statewide during Super Bowl weekend in 2025 and four drunk-driving fatalities. In 2024, there were 96 drunk-driving crashes statewide during Super Bowl weekend and four drunk-driving fatalities.

“Drinking and driving is a selfish act,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “No police officer wants to make that knock at the door to notify a family they lost a loved one to a drunk driver. The THSO is partnering with law enforcement and traffic safety advocates statewide to encourage the public to make safe driving choices. Let’s work together to keep everyone safe. Never drink and drive.”

This year’s event featured Murfreesboro resident April Cody who spoke about her 30-year-old son Andre’ Hunter who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Clarksville on January 21, 2023. In October 2025, a portion of Interstate 24 in Clarksville was designated Andre’ Hunter Memorial Highway in his memory.

“During Super Bowl Sunday, troopers will be out in full force to remove drunk drivers from the roadways,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “If you witness someone drinking and driving, call *THP (*847) to notify dispatch so a trooper can respond.”

During Super Bowl weekend, Tennesseans are reminded that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.” Always find a sober ride home. If you choose to drink and drive, you could lose your license, your freedom, your life, or the life of someone else. For more information, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

