Tennessee Highway Patrol Welcomes 18 New State Troopers

On Feb. 26, Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating class of Tennessee State Troopers. The ceremony took place at the Tennessee State Library and Archives with Governor Bill Lee serving as the keynote speaker.

The 18 troopers of Lateral Class 95—all of whom were previously certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission and served as law enforcement officers across Tennessee—completed 11 weeks of intensive training. Class 95 included two troopers with associate degrees, four with bachelor’s degrees, and four with prior military service. Collectively, this lateral class brings 95 years of prior law enforcement experience to the THP.

“It was our honor to celebrate the hard work and perseverance of these new troopers,” said Commissioner Long. “They have earned the privilege of serving the people of Tennessee in one of the most well-respected law enforcement agencies in the nation. I commend each of them for their willingness to protect and serve our great state. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

“When you accept this badge, you make a promise…not just to uphold the law, but to represent the best of law enforcement,” said Colonel Perry. “Today, as you step into the ranks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, you are ready to fulfill that promise. You join a legacy of service that has stood strong since 1929, and you are now part of a tradition defined by honor, respect, and innovation.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

