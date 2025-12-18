Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 32 State Troopers

On Dec. 17, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating class of Tennessee State Troopers. The department instructed a regular 17-week Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Academy that exceeded the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) Commission requirements. The graduation ceremony took place at Donelson First in Nashville.

The 32 graduates of THP Class 1225 had a combined 57 years of military experience, 6 associate’s degrees, and 9 bachelor’s degrees. Trooper Class 1225 additionally hosted a blood drive with Blood Assurance. Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony, and Commissioner Long swore in the new troopers as they delivered their oaths of office.

“Today we celebrate the dedication, resilience, and hard work these new troopers have shown in preparing to join one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the nation,” said Commissioner Long. “Tennessee State Troopers answer the call to serve and protect the people of Tennessee with honor and integrity. Congratulations each of them, and the families who’ve supported them, for this tremendous accomplishment.”

Colonel Perry addressed the newest members of the THP, telling them, “By choosing to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol, you’ve embraced a mission focused on protecting lives, ensuring road safety, and upholding the law with integrity and professionalism.” He continued, “Every action you take can prevent a tragedy, save a life, or change someone’s perception of law enforcement. That is the true weight and honor of the badge you now wear.” He concluded by expressing his appreciation for their commitment to service, stating, “I’m grateful to know that when Tennessee calls, you’ll be there to answer.”

Trooper Tristan Wright was named the top Trooper for Class 1225 and was presented with the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for his leadership, work ethic, and academics. The award was named in honor of the late Trooper Calvin Jenks, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2007.

