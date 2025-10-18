Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatch Upgrades to Strengthen Reliability and Safety for Drivers

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) upgraded its dispatch phone system on October 15, 2025, improving reliability, security, and performance for calls from the public and first responders across the state.

The upgrade transitions THP Dispatch to IP Flexible Reach, a secure voice solution. The new system routes inbound phone calls over a private, dedicated network instead of the public internet. This resolves potential connectivity issues with certain carriers and replaces aging copper phone lines. The result is stronger call quality and more dependable communications during both routine and emergency operations.

The change also prepares THP for future integration with ESINET, the next-generation 911 system. Once implemented, ESINET will provide automatic location data on transferred 911 calls, helping Troopers reach drivers faster and more accurately.

“This upgrade represents a major step forward in strengthening our communications infrastructure,” said Colonel Matt Perry, Tennessee Highway Patrol. “When Tennesseans call for help, they can count on a clear, secure connection so we can respond quickly and effectively. It’s another way we’re improving safety and service for the motoring public.”

New dispatch phone numbers went into effect on October 15:

Nashville District: 615-986-4986

Jackson District: 731-215-6831

Chattanooga District: 423-242-6419

Knoxville District: 865-895-6950

The public can continue to reach THP by dialing *THP (847) from any cell phone, which will remain active as usual.

