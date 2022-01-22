Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 17

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris
Results from: 1/17/22
This is the 5th poll of the season.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100%.
CLASS A POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|GREENEVILLE
|100
|1
|2
|SIGNAL MOUNTAIN
|89
|2
|3
|FAIRVIEW
|75
|3
|4
|PAGE
|68
|4
|5
|TULLAHOMA
|58
|5
|6
|GIBBS
|45
|6
|7
|SYCAMORE
|38
|8
|8
|KNOXVILLE HALLS
|29
|9
|9
|PIGEON FORGE
|21
|7
|10
|HIXSON
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: STONE MEMORIAL, DAVID CROCKETT, EAGLEVILLE
CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|116
|1
|2
|BAYLOR
|114
|2
|3
|FATHER RYAN
|96
|4
|4
|WILSON CENTRAL
|91
|3
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|79
|5
|6
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|65
|6
|7
|MBA
|62
|10
|8
|SUMMIT
|50
|6
|9
|BLACKMAN
|45
|8
|10
|OAKLAND
|23
|9
|11
|NOLENSVILLE
|14
|11
|12
|BRENTWOOD
|13
|12
Others receiving votes: ARLINGTON, COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, LAKEWAY, MARYVILLE, ROSSVIEW