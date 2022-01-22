Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 17

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 1/17/22

This is the 5th poll of the season.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 100%.

CLASS A POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 GREENEVILLE 100 1 2 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 89 2 3 FAIRVIEW 75 3 4 PAGE 68 4 5 TULLAHOMA 58 5 6 GIBBS 45 6 7 SYCAMORE 38 8 8 KNOXVILLE HALLS 29 9 9 PIGEON FORGE 21 7 10 HIXSON 16 10

Others receiving votes: STONE MEMORIAL, DAVID CROCKETT, EAGLEVILLE

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 116 1 2 BAYLOR 114 2 3 FATHER RYAN 96 4 4 WILSON CENTRAL 91 3 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 79 5 6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 65 6 7 MBA 62 10 8 SUMMIT 50 6 9 BLACKMAN 45 8 10 OAKLAND 23 9 11 NOLENSVILLE 14 11 12 BRENTWOOD 13 12

Others receiving votes: ARLINGTON, COOKEVILLE, FRANKLIN, LAKEWAY, MARYVILLE, ROSSVIEW