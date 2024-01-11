Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 9, 2024

Results from January 9, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 130 2 2 BAYLOR 123 1 3 SUMMIT 110 3 4 NOLENSVILLE 87 4 5 BRENTWOOD 73 5 6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 64 6 7 MCCALLIE 61 9 8 FATHER RYAN 58 8 9 BLACKMAN 52 7 10 SODDY DAISY 45 10 11 LAKEWAY 23 12 12 BRADLEY CENTRAL 14 11

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, COLLIERVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA

Source: Jeff Price