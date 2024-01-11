Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 9, 2024

Results from January 9, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|130
|2
|2
|BAYLOR
|123
|1
|3
|SUMMIT
|110
|3
|4
|NOLENSVILLE
|87
|4
|5
|BRENTWOOD
|73
|5
|6
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|64
|6
|7
|MCCALLIE
|61
|9
|8
|FATHER RYAN
|58
|8
|9
|BLACKMAN
|52
|7
|10
|SODDY DAISY
|45
|10
|11
|LAKEWAY
|23
|12
|12
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|14
|11
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, COLLIERVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA
Source: Jeff Price