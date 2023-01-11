Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 9, 2023

THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.  Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 120 2
2 CLEVELAND 104 1
3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 96 3
4 FATHER RYAN 80 6
5 SUMMIT 76 5
6 WILSON CENTRAL 64 4
7 MBA 60 10
8 (tie) BLACKMAN 37 7
8 (tie) BRENTWOOD 37 11
8 (tie) DOBYNS-BENNETT 37 8
11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 28 9
12 LAKEWAY 11 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CLARKSVILLE, FRANKLIN, HALLS, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

