Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 9, 2023

From: Jeff Price
Results from 9 January 2023
THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|120
|2
|2
|CLEVELAND
|104
|1
|3
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|96
|3
|4
|FATHER RYAN
|80
|6
|5
|SUMMIT
|76
|5
|6
|WILSON CENTRAL
|64
|4
|7
|MBA
|60
|10
|8 (tie)
|BLACKMAN
|37
|7
|8 (tie)
|BRENTWOOD
|37
|11
|8 (tie)
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|37
|8
|11
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|28
|9
|12
|LAKEWAY
|11
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CLARKSVILLE, FRANKLIN, HALLS, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN