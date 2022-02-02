Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 31, 2022

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris
Results from: 1/31/22
THIS IS THE SEVENTH POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
CLASS A STATE POLL:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POWER
RANKING
|
LAST WEEK
|
1
|
GREENEVILLE
|
100
|
1
|
2
|
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN
|
88
|
2
|
3
|
FAIRVIEW
|
79
|
3
|
4
|
PAGE
|
65
|
4
|
5
|
TULLAHOMA
|
53
|
5
|
6
|
GIBBS
|
47
|
6
|
7
|
PIGEON FORGE
|
41
|
7
|
8
|
HIXSON
|
23
|
10
|
9
|
KNOXVILLE HALLS
|
19
|
9
|
10
|
MUNFORD
|
15
|
NR
Others receiving votes: DAVID CROCKETT. GREEN HILL
CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POWER
RANKING
|
LAST WEEK
|
1
|
CLEVELAND
|
116
|
1
|
2
|
BAYLOR
|
113
|
2
|
3
|
FATHER RYAN
|
98
|
3
|
4
|
WILSON CENTRAL
|
90
|
4
|
5
|
BRADLEY CENTRAL
|
69
|
5
|
6
|
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|
65
|
6
|
7
|
MBA
|
55
|
7
|
8
|
SUMMIT
|
53
|
8
|
9
|
BLACKMAN
|
40
|
9
|
10
|
OAKLAND
|
23
|
10
|
11
|
NOLENSVILLE
|
19
|
11
|
12
|
LAKEWAY
|
13
|
NR
Others receiving votes: CLARKSVILLE, COOKEVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE