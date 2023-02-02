Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 30, 2023

From: Jeff Price

Results from 30 January 2023

This is the sixth poll of the season.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 120 1 2 CLEVELAND 108 2 3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 93 3 4 WILSON CENTRAL 87 6 5 FATHER RYAN 79 4 6 MBA 66 7 7 SUMMIT 65 5 8 DOBYNS-BENNETT 38 8 9 BRENTWOOD 34 9 10 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 31 10 11 BLACKMAN 18 10 12 LAKEWAY 15 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN