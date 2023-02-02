Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 30, 2023

From: Jeff Price
Results from 30 January 2023
This is the sixth poll of the season.
Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|120
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|108
|2
|3
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|93
|3
|4
|WILSON CENTRAL
|87
|6
|5
|FATHER RYAN
|79
|4
|6
|MBA
|66
|7
|7
|SUMMIT
|65
|5
|8
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|38
|8
|9
|BRENTWOOD
|34
|9
|10
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|31
|10
|11
|BLACKMAN
|18
|10
|12
|LAKEWAY
|15
|12
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN