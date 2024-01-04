Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 3, 2024

Results from January 3, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|130
|2
|2
|BAYLOR
|123
|1
|3
|SUMMIT
|110
|4
|4
|NOLENSVILLE
|86
|7
|5
|BRENTWOOD
|78
|11
|6
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|74
|5
|7
|BLACKMAN
|64
|6
|8
|FATHER RYAN
|60
|3
|9
|MCCALLIE
|44
|8
|10
|SODDY DAISY
|36
|9
|11
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|27
|10
|12
|LAKEWAY
|11
|12
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, BARTLETT, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA
Source: Jeff Price
More Sports News