Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 3, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Results from January 3, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 CLEVELAND 130 2
2 BAYLOR 123 1
3 SUMMIT 110 4
4 NOLENSVILLE 86 7
5 BRENTWOOD 78 11
6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 74 5
7 BLACKMAN 64 6
8 FATHER RYAN 60 3
9 MCCALLIE 44 8
10 SODDY DAISY 36 9
11 BRADLEY CENTRAL 27 10
12 LAKEWAY 11 12

 

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, BARTLETT, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA

Source: Jeff Price
More Sports News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here