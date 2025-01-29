Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 27, 2025

THIS IS THE 6th POLL OF THE SEASON. Now in its 32nd year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL RANKINGS

Week of: 6

Rank School Power Ranking Last Week Change
1 Cleveland 129 1
2 Baylor 113 3 ▲ +1
3 Father Ryan 112 2 ▼ -1
3 McCallie 105 4 ▲ +1
5 Soddy Daisy 84 5
6 Summit 77 6
7 Lakeway 53 8 ▲ +1
8 Bradley 52 10 ▲ +2
9 MBA 39 NR NEW
10 Collierville 31 9 ▼ -1
11 Signal Mountain 21 NR NEW
12 Dobyns-Bennett 15 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: HALLS, HOUSTON, NOLENSVILLE, RAVENWOOD

Source: Jeff Price

