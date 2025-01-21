Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 20, 2025

THIS IS THE 5th POLL OF THE SEASON. Now in its 32nd year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|129
|1
|2
|FATHER RYAN
|113
|2
|3
|BAYLOR
|109
|3
|3
|MCCALLIE
|108
|3
|5
|SODDY DAISY
|84
|5
|6
|SUMMIT
|70
|5
|7
|NOLENSVILLE
|60
|6
|8
|LAKEWAY
|58
|8
|9
|COLLIERVILLE
|46
|9
|10
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|41
|10
|11
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|25
|11
|12
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|12
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BRENTWOOD, HOUSTON, MBA,RAVENWOOD,,SIGNAL MOUNTAIN
Source: Jeff Price
