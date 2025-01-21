Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 20, 2025

THIS IS THE 5th POLL OF THE SEASON. Now in its 32nd year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 129 1 2 FATHER RYAN 113 2 3 BAYLOR 109 3 3 MCCALLIE 108 3 5 SODDY DAISY 84 5 6 SUMMIT 70 5 7 NOLENSVILLE 60 6 8 LAKEWAY 58 8 9 COLLIERVILLE 46 9 10 BRADLEY CENTRAL 41 10 11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 25 11 12 DOBYNS-BENNETT 12 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BRENTWOOD, HOUSTON, MBA,RAVENWOOD,,SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

Source: Jeff Price

