Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 18, 2021

By
Press Release
-
wrestling blackman
From Blackman Wrestling

From Jeff Price: 1/18/2021
THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 141 1
2 CLEVELAND 133 2
3 WILSON CENTRAL 117 3
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 112 4
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 96 5
6 FATHER RYAN 61 12
7 BLACKMAN 59 6
8 MCCALLIE 50 7
9 PIGEON FORGE 46 10
10 SUMMIT 42 8
11 DOBYNS-BENNETT 38 9
12 OAKLAND 13 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BEECH, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, HERITAGE, MBA,

