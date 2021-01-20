Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 18, 2021

From Jeff Price: 1/18/2021
THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|141
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|133
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|117
|3
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|112
|4
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|96
|5
|6
|FATHER RYAN
|61
|12
|7
|BLACKMAN
|59
|6
|8
|MCCALLIE
|50
|7
|9
|PIGEON FORGE
|46
|10
|10
|SUMMIT
|42
|8
|11
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|38
|9
|12
|OAKLAND
|13
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BEECH, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, HERITAGE, MBA,