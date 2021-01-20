Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 18, 2021

From Jeff Price: 1/18/2021

THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 141 1 2 CLEVELAND 133 2 3 WILSON CENTRAL 117 3 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 112 4 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 96 5 6 FATHER RYAN 61 12 7 BLACKMAN 59 6 8 MCCALLIE 50 7 9 PIGEON FORGE 46 10 10 SUMMIT 42 8 11 DOBYNS-BENNETT 38 9 12 OAKLAND 13 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BEECH, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, HERITAGE, MBA,