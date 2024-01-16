Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 16, 2024

Results from January 16, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 CLEVELAND 129 1
2 BAYLOR 122 2
3 SUMMIT 106 3
4 NOLENSVILLE 85 4
5 BRENTWOOD 79 5
6 MCCALLIE 71 7
7 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 64 6
8 BLACKMAN 57 9
9 FATHER RYAN 56 8
10 SODDY DAISY 47 10
11 LAKEWAY 19 11
12 BRADLEY CENTRAL 9 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: ARLINGTON, COLLIERVILLE, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA

Source: Jeff Price

