Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 16, 2023

From: Jeff Price
Results from 16 January 2023
This is the fourth poll of the season.
Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|120
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|105
|2
|3
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|98
|3
|4
|FATHER RYAN
|82
|4
|5
|SUMMIT
|77
|5
|6
|MBA
|69
|7
|7
|WILSON CENTRAL
|62
|6
|8
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|37
|8
|9
|BRENTWOOD
|31
|8
|10
|BLACKMAN
|27
|8
|11
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|20
|11
|12
|LAKEWAY
|12
|12
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN