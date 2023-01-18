Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for January 16, 2023

From: Jeff Price

Results from 16 January 2023

This is the fourth poll of the season.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 120 1 2 CLEVELAND 105 2 3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 98 3 4 FATHER RYAN 82 4 5 SUMMIT 77 5 6 MBA 69 7 7 WILSON CENTRAL 62 6 8 DOBYNS-BENNETT 37 8 9 BRENTWOOD 31 8 10 BLACKMAN 27 8 11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 20 11 12 LAKEWAY 12 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN