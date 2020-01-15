From Jeff Price: 1/13/2020
THIS IS THE FOURTH POLL OF THE SEASON
Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|165
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|157
|2
|3
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|129
|7
|4
|WILSON CENTRAL
|123
|4
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|119
|3
|6
|SCIENCE HILL
|87
|5
|7
|MCCALLIE
|85
|6
|8
|FATHER RYAN
|81
|7
|9
|BLACKMAN
|69
|7
|10
|ROSSVIEW
|26
|10
|11
|MBA
|14
|NR
|12
|ARLINGTON
|13
|12
Others receiving votes: BEECH, INDEPENDENCE, NOLENSVILLE, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE
