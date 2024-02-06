Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for February 4, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Results from February 4, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 CLEVELAND 131 1
2 MCCALLIE 121 2
3 FATHER RYAN 96 6
4 BRENTWOOD 94 5
5 SUMMIT 84 3
6 BAYLOR 76 4
7 SODDY DAISY 67 8
8 HALLS 50 NR
9 NOLENSVILLE 44 7
10 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 43 9
11 BRADLEY CENTRAL 31 31
12 (TIE) DOBYNS-BENNETT

LAKEWAY

 6 NR

NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN,MBA

Source: Jeff Price

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here