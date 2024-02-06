Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for February 4, 2024

Results from February 4, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|131
|1
|2
|MCCALLIE
|121
|2
|3
|FATHER RYAN
|96
|6
|4
|BRENTWOOD
|94
|5
|5
|SUMMIT
|84
|3
|6
|BAYLOR
|76
|4
|7
|SODDY DAISY
|67
|8
|8
|HALLS
|50
|NR
|9
|NOLENSVILLE
|44
|7
|10
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|43
|9
|11
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|31
|31
|12
|(TIE) DOBYNS-BENNETT
LAKEWAY
|6
|NR
NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN,MBA
Source: Jeff Price