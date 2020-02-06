From Jeff Price: 2/3/2020
THIS IS THE SEVENTH POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.
Related: Ag Park to Host TSSAA Wrestling Championships
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|167
|1
|2
|CLEVELAND
|155
|2
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|137
|3
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|122
|4
|5
|MCCALLIE
|115
|5
|6
|FATHER RYAN
|93
|6
|7
|BLACKMAN
|83
|8
|8
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|81
|7
|9
|MBA
|48
|9
|10
|PIGEON FORGE
|34
|10
|11
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|30
|11
|12
|SCIENCE HILL
|16
|12
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BRENTWOOD, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND
Advertisement