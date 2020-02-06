From Jeff Price: 2/3/2020

THIS IS THE SEVENTH POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 167 1 2 CLEVELAND 155 2 3 WILSON CENTRAL 137 3 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 122 4 5 MCCALLIE 115 5 6 FATHER RYAN 93 6 7 BLACKMAN 83 8 8 BRADLEY CENTRAL 81 7 9 MBA 48 9 10 PIGEON FORGE 34 10 11 DOBYNS-BENNETT 30 11 12 SCIENCE HILL 16 12

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BRENTWOOD, CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND