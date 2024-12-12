Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 9, 2024

Results from December 9, 2024 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING
1 CLEVELAND 130
2 MCCALLIE 110
3 BAYLOR 108
4 FATHER RYAN 106
5 SUMMIT 71
6 NOLENSVILLE 65
7 SODDY DAISY 57
8 COLLIERVILLE 46
9 LAKEWAY 28
10 BRADLEY CENTRAL 25
11 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 27
12 DOBYNS-BENNETT 21

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BLACKMAN, FARRAGUT,GREEN HILLS,HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA,SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,STATION CAMP

