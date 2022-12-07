Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 6, 2022

From: Jeff Price

Results from 6 December 2022

This is the first poll of the season.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 113 NA 2 CLEVELAND 110 NA 3 FATHER RYAN 95 NA 4 BRADLEY CENTRAL 89 NA 5 WILSON CENTRAL 82 NA 6 BLACKMAN 74 NA 7 SUMMIT 63 NA 8 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 37 NA 9 DOBYNS-BENNETT 27 NA 10 NOLENSVILLE 21 NA 11 MBA 16 NA 12 BRENTWOOD 9 NA

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, INDEPENDENCE, LAKEWAY, MCCALLIE, MARYVILLE, OAKLAND, SCIENCE HILL