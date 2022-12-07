Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 6, 2022

This is the first poll of the season.

Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 113 NA
2 CLEVELAND 110 NA
3 FATHER RYAN 95 NA
4 BRADLEY CENTRAL 89 NA
5 WILSON CENTRAL 82 NA
6 BLACKMAN 74 NA
7 SUMMIT 63 NA
8 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 37 NA
9 DOBYNS-BENNETT 27 NA
10 NOLENSVILLE 21 NA
11 MBA 16 NA
12 BRENTWOOD 9 NA

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, INDEPENDENCE, LAKEWAY, MCCALLIE, MARYVILLE, OAKLAND, SCIENCE HILL

