Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 6, 2022

From: Jeff Price
Results from 6 December 2022
This is the first poll of the season.
Now in its 30th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|113
|NA
|2
|CLEVELAND
|110
|NA
|3
|FATHER RYAN
|95
|NA
|4
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|89
|NA
|5
|WILSON CENTRAL
|82
|NA
|6
|BLACKMAN
|74
|NA
|7
|SUMMIT
|63
|NA
|8
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|37
|NA
|9
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|27
|NA
|10
|NOLENSVILLE
|21
|NA
|11
|MBA
|16
|NA
|12
|BRENTWOOD
|9
|NA
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: FRANKLIN, INDEPENDENCE, LAKEWAY, MCCALLIE, MARYVILLE, OAKLAND, SCIENCE HILL