Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 18, 2023

Results from December 18 2023 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 127 2 2 CLEVELAND 125 1 3 FATHER RYAN 108 3 4 SUMMIT 101 4 5 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 75 5 6 BLACKMAN 67 6 7 NOLENSVILLE 62 9 8 MCCALLIE 46 8 9 SODDY DAISY 42 12 10 BRADLEY CENTRAL 36 10 11 BRENTWOOD 34 7 12 LAKEWAY 16 11

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: DOBYNS-BENNETT,HALLS,HOUSTON,MBA

Source: Jeff Price