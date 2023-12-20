Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 18, 2023

Results from December 18 2023 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 132.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|127
|2
|2
|CLEVELAND
|125
|1
|3
|FATHER RYAN
|108
|3
|4
|SUMMIT
|101
|4
|5
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|75
|5
|6
|BLACKMAN
|67
|6
|7
|NOLENSVILLE
|62
|9
|8
|MCCALLIE
|46
|8
|9
|SODDY DAISY
|42
|12
|10
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|36
|10
|11
|BRENTWOOD
|34
|7
|12
|LAKEWAY
|16
|11
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: DOBYNS-BENNETT,HALLS,HOUSTON,MBA
Source: Jeff Price