Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 11, 2023

Results from 11 December 2023 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 131.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|CLEVELAND
|123
|2
|2
|BAYLOR
|118
|1
|3
|FATHER RYAN
|104
|3
|4
|SUMMIT
|103
|4
|5
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|75
|5
|6
|BLACKMAN
|71
|6
|7
|BRENTWOOD
|65
|7
|8
|MCCALLIE
|49
|NR
|9
|NOLENSVILLE
|47
|8
|10
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|45
|10
|11
|LAKEWAY
|21
|12
|12
|SODDY DAISY
|15
|NR
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BARTLETT, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN