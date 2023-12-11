Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll for December 11, 2023

Results from 11 December 2023 – Now in its 31st year, The wrestling Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 131.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 CLEVELAND 123 2
2 BAYLOR 118 1
3 FATHER RYAN 104 3
4 SUMMIT 103 4
5 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 75 5
6 BLACKMAN 71 6
7 BRENTWOOD 65 7
8 MCCALLIE 49 NR
9 NOLENSVILLE 47 8
10 BRADLEY CENTRAL 45 10
11 LAKEWAY 21 12
12 SODDY DAISY 15 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: BARTLETT, DOBYNS-BENNETT, HALLS, HOUSTON, MBA, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN

