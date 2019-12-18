From Jeff Price: 12/16/19

THIS IS THE THIRD POLL OF THE SEASON

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a statewide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 167 1 2 CLEVELAND 155 2 3 BRADLEY CENTRAL 129 3 4 WILSON CENTRAL 125 4 5 SCIENCE HILL 105 6 6 MCCALLIE 97 5 TIE 7 FATHER RYAN 76 9 TIE 7 BLACKMAN 76 7 9 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 69 7 10 ROSSVIEW 28 12 11 CENTENNIAL 26 10 12 ARLINGTON 21 11

Others receiving votes: HALLS, OAKLAND, PIGEON FORGE