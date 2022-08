Tennessee High School Football Returns for 2022

The highly anticipated start of the high school football season is at hand and over 100 games will be played across the state of Tennessee this week.

The TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.

Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Each week, we’re highlighting a Game of the Week within our coverage area. This week, we’re highlighting Lebanon vs Antioch. Read our Preview of this great matchup here.

NFHS Network Games

Schools will be broadcasting more games this week on the NFHS Network than ever before. More than 70 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining games for this week (with links to the broadcast) are:

Fri, Aug. 19: Carter High School vs. Webb School of Knoxville

Fri, Aug. 19: East Ridge High School vs. Silverdale Baptist Academy

Fri, Aug. 19: Austin-East High School vs. Fulton High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Chuckey-Doak High School vs. Knoxville Catholic High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Grace Christian Academy vs. Lakeway Christian Academy

Fri, Aug. 19: Christ Presbyterian Academy vs. Independence High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Anderson Co. High School vs. Powell High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Sequoyah High School – Madisonville vs. Tellico Plains High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Goodpasture Christian School vs. St. George’s Independent School

Fri, Aug. 19: Midway High School vs. Sale Creek High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Lenoir City High School vs. Stone Memorial High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Notre Dame High School vs. Walker Valley High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Elizabethton High School vs. Science Hill High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Oakdale School vs. Pickett County High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Oliver Springs High School vs. Rockwood High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. The King’s Academy

Fri, Aug. 19: Wartburg Central High School vs. Away (AL)

Fri, Aug. 19: Harriman High School vs. Away (AL)

Fri, Aug. 19: Cosby High School vs. Sunbright School

Fri, Aug. 19: Northpoint Christian School (MS) vs. Jackson Christian School

Fri, Aug. 19: Houston County High School vs. McEwen High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Grundy County High School vs. Marion County High School

Fri, Aug. 19: White House High School vs. Warren East High School (KY)

Fri, Aug. 19: Cheatham County Central High School vs. Glencliff High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Marshall Academy (MS) vs. Fayette Academy

Fri, Aug. 19: Columbia Central High School vs. Marshall County High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Clay County High School vs. Jackson County High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Halls High School vs. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Fri, Aug. 19: Station Camp High School vs. White House High School

Fri, Aug. 19: B. T. Washington High School vs. Briarcrest Christian School

Fri, Aug. 19: Siegel High School vs. Green Hill High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Columbia Academy vs. Ezell-Harding Christian School

Fri, Aug. 19: Montgomery Bell Academy vs. Ravenwood High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Montgomery Central High School vs. Sycamore High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Fairview High School vs. Page High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Henry County High School vs. Summit High School

Fri, Aug. 19: LaVergne High School vs. Rockvale High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Hunters Lane High School vs. Maplewood High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Hillwood High School vs. Kenwood High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Blackman High School vs. Brentwood High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Lausanne Collegiate School vs. Southwind High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Father Ryan High School vs. East Nashville Magnet High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Gibson County High School vs. Obion County Central High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Bolivar Central High School vs. Scotts Hill High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Huntingdon High School vs. McKenzie High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Fayetteville High School vs. Watertown High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Cumberland County High School vs. Whitwell High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Northwest High School vs. Stewart County High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Hillsboro High School vs. Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Fri, Aug. 19: Donelson Christian Academy vs. Middle Tennessee Christian School

Fri, Aug. 19: Clarksville High School vs. McGavock High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Coffee County Central High School vs. Franklin County High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Centennial High School vs. John Overton High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Northeast High School vs. West Creek High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Antioch High School vs. Lebanon High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Franklin Road Academy vs. Nashville Christian School

Fri, Aug. 19: Lookout Valley High School vs. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Fri, Aug. 19: Friendship Christian School vs. Trousdale County High School

Fri, Aug. 19: Rossview High School vs. Wilson Central High School

Sat, Aug. 20: Daniel Boone High School vs. South Greene High School

Sat, Aug. 20: Morristown-Hamblen High School East vs. Morristown-Hamblen High School West

Sat, Aug. 20: Gordonsville High School vs. Smith County High School