Tennessee Grinds Out Road Victory Over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. October 29, 2023 – Sophomore running back Dylan Sampson accounted for 114 all-purpose yards, including 90 in the fourth quarter, as No. 21/20 Tennessee secured bowl eligibility for the third straight season under head coach Josh Heupel with a gritty 33-27 road win at Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

The Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) ended their road drought and beat the Wildcats for the 36th time in the last 39 meetings with Heupel staying perfect against Kentucky. Tennessee pounded out 254 yards on the ground against a Wildcat defense that came into the game boasting the conference’s second-best rush unit, allowing only 95.7 yards per game.

Tennessee’s defense shut down Kentucky’s dynamic rushing attack, holding the Wildcats to 72 yards, while Ray Davis managed only 42 yards and 2.6 yards per carry on the night.

Kentucky dropped its third straight game and fell to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in league play.

Source: UT Sports

