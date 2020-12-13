18 Tennessee Gifts to Give This Year

For those wanting to send out of town relatives a little taste of Tennessee, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites all made right here in your backyard.
1Goo Goo Clusters
The Goo Goo Cluster is America’s first combination of confection. Invented in Nashville, TN in 1912, the mound of marshmallow nougat, caramel, and fresh roasted peanuts, all covered in real milk chocolate, continues as one of the sweetest Southern traditions. For the holidays, you can order Goo Goo tins, baskets, and apparel.
2Martin’s BBQ
Founded by Pat Martin, Martin’s BBQ first opened in Nolensville and has expanded to other locations. They use the whole hog bar-b-que technique, meaning a whole hog is placed on the pit each day, unlike other places. While you can’t send bbq, you can purchase bbq rubs, spice gift set, apron, and towel sets.
3Papa C Pies
This locally owned bakery in Brentwood is known for its pies. The family recipes are made daily from scratch and are always a crowd favorite. Now, you can ship one of the mouth-watering pies to all fifty states. The most popular flavors include chess, southern pecan pie, steeplechase derby pie, apple pie, mixed berry, and Ghiradelli chocolate pie.
4Eli Mason
The Nashville-based brand cocktail mixer offers mixers and syrups. With all-natural ingredients and simple instructions, they are sure to make your next party a hit. From the home bar starter kit to Old Fashioned mixer, they will give you confidence in making cocktails at your next event.
5Colt’s Chocolate
Founded in 1984 by Mackenzie Colt, these chocolates are crafted by hand in Nashville. What started as a request by friends, family, and local celebrities are now sold only in boutique hotels across the country and locally at The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills. Their most popular item is the Colt’s Bolts which consists of milk or dark chocolate, custom-blended peanut butter, and freshly roasted whole almonds.
6Olive and Sinclair
Olive & Sinclair is a BEAN-TO-BAR Chocolate Maker in Nashville. Their Chocolate is made with select single-origin cacao beans, slow-roasted, stone ground with only pure brown sugar. This chocolate treat won Garden & Gun’s Made in the South Winner back in 2014. A favorite is the Muzzle Loaders, a dark chocolate sphere filled with liquid salted bourbon caramel. You can also find brittle, bark, and duck fat caramels.
7Early’s Honey
This roadside honey stand got its start back in 1925 in Spring Hill. Early’s sold honey during the summer months and smoked meats during the winter. Today, you can purchase both items all year long. They have a selection of sourwood honey, tupelo honey, and creamed honey. You can also find a selection of nitrate-free bacon, summer sausage, and ham.
8Carnivore Meat Company
The Franklin-based company has closed their storefront but you can still order online. They make a variety of dried beef and dried sausage products, including Biltong, Droewors, and Cabanossi. All are available for purchase online.
9Made South Subscription Box
Made South has brought back the subscription boxes. There are two options one for $49 a month which features three items from area makers. The $99 a month box features seven items.
10Hatch Show Print
With over one hundred years of history, these hand carved blocks make the most amazing prints. Select one of the holiday themes or one item from their signature collection.
11Made in TN
This store has a brick and mortar store at The Factory in Franklin where you can shop a selection of products made in Tennessee. Also, you can order from an array of baskets from a bourbon bundle to a hot chicken gift set.
12Grand Ole Opry
For 95 years, the Opry has a broadcast each Saturday night to an audience across the country. Featuring new and Opry members to its stage each week. You can send an ornament, mug, t-shirt, and more.
13George Dickel
Created in 1878, the Tennessee whisky was created. Different from Kentucky whisky in that there are extra steps taken after distilling like charcoal mellowing. It’s available to purchase online but check for the sender state to see it can be shipped to your destination.
14Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels is one of the top selling brands of whiskey made in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Known for its square bottles they offer a variety of options.
15Nella Moon
These small batch candles are made right here in Tennessee. Hand poured and featuring unique scents, they are made from soy which makes them long lasting. Nella Moon just recently opened a brick and mortar store in Nolensville.
16Pandy Candy
Locally owned, this cotton candy company has over 50 flavors. Made from organic sugar they offer traditional items as well as their trademarked pufflie- a chocolate covered ball of cotton candy to make hot chocolate.
17Leipers Fork Distillery
This distillery opened back in Williamson County in 2016. While you can’t order their whiskey online, you can order decanter, hats, t-shirts, and they have coffee roasted in their whiskey barrels.
18Christie Cookies
These famous cookies were launched in the 80s in Nashville. They still continue to make the cookies daily at the Germantown bakery and ship in an array of tins around the country.
