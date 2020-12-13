18 Tennessee Gifts to Give This Year

5 Colt’s Chocolate

Founded in 1984 by Mackenzie Colt, these chocolates are crafted by hand in Nashville. What started as a request by friends, family, and local celebrities are now sold only in boutique hotels across the country and locally at The Mall at Green Hills and Opry Mills. Their most popular item is the Colt’s Bolts which consists of milk or dark chocolate, custom-blended peanut butter, and freshly roasted whole almonds.

Buy online here.