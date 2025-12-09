Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets Cost Share Opens

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has announced the fourth round of funding for the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost-share program, which supports projects that enhance agricultural supply chains and strengthen rural economies.

“The FARM program has already proven how targeted investments can make a meaningful difference for Tennessee agriculture,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt. “This new round of funding will help support jobs and enable producers to build resilience.”

The application portal will be open Dec. 10–31, 2025 and can be accessed on the TDA FARM webpage.

To help applicants prepare, an informational webinar is available Dec. 2, 2025, from 2 to 3 p.m. Central time. The webinar is free, and participants must register online for the FARM informational session.

This round of the FARM program will focus on equipment purchases, offering a 50% cost share rate with a maximum award of $250,000. A total of $3.3 million is available, and all purchases must comply with federal procurement guidelines. Projects awarded must be completed by Aug. 31, 2026.

Applications will be evaluated on factors such as economic impact, readiness to proceed, benefits to the agricultural supply chain, and the applicant’s ability to successfully complete the project. FARM funds are reimbursement-based and do not need to be repaid.

During the application window, applicants will have access to program details, including FAQs and a user guide, on the FARM webpage.

Contact TDA’s Business Development Division at [email protected] with questions.

