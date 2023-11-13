Tennessee Falls to Missouri 36-7 on the Road

COLUMBIA, Mo. November 11, 2023 – No. 14 Missouri played keep away on Saturday at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium as the 13th-ranked Volunteers fell to the Tigers, 36-7, in their final road tilt of the year.

Mizzou (8-2, 4-2 SEC) slowed the game down and finished with a 39:56 to 20:04 edge in time of possession. The Tigers controlled the game on the ground as running back Cody Schrader and quarterback Brady Cook combined for 260 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Schrader finished with 205 yards alone on 35 carries.

Cook went 18-of-24 through the air with 275 yards passing, one touchdown and an interception.

For the Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC), quarterback Joe Milton III finished the day 22-of-34 for 267 yards passing with one score and an interception. Milton also led UT in rushing, gaining 36 yards.

UP NEXT

Tennessee returns home to take on No. 2 Georgia next Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. SEC Network’s SEC Nation will also be on location for the second time this season.

Source: UT Sports

