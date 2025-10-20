Tennessee Falls to Alabama 37-20 in SEC Road Test

October 18, 2025 – Tennessee dropped a tough 37-20 decision at Alabama, falling to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play as the Volunteers struggled to overcome costly turnovers in Tuscaloosa.

The Volunteers fought back from multiple deficits but couldn’t overcome Alabama’s explosive plays. Tennessee trailed 23-7 at halftime after a devastating 99-yard interception return for touchdown with seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Quarterback stats comparison

Player Team Comp-Att Yards TD INT Joey Aguilar Tennessee 28-44 268 1 1 Ty Simpson Alabama 19-29 253 2 0

Aguilar completed 28 passes for 268 yards but his late first-half interception proved costly. The senior quarterback was sacked four times by Alabama’s aggressive pass rush.

Running back production

Player Team Carries Yards TD Avg DeSean Bishop Tennessee 14 123 2 8.8 Daniel Hill Alabama 7 34 1 4.9

Bishop provided Tennessee’s biggest bright spot, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His 44-yard scoring run in the third quarter cut Alabama’s lead to 30-13 and gave the Volunteers momentum.

Tennessee rallied in the fourth quarter, pulling within 30-20 on Bishop’s one-yard touchdown with 10:51 remaining. However, Alabama answered immediately with a scoring drive to seal the victory.

The loss puts Tennessee’s SEC Championship hopes in jeopardy as the Volunteers now sit at 2-2 in conference play. Tennessee outgained Alabama 410-373 in total offense but couldn’t overcome the crucial turnovers.

