Tennessee Falls to Alabama 37-20 in SEC Road Test

October 18, 2025 – Tennessee dropped a tough 37-20 decision at Alabama, falling to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play as the Volunteers struggled to overcome costly turnovers in Tuscaloosa.
The Volunteers fought back from multiple deficits but couldn’t overcome Alabama’s explosive plays. Tennessee trailed 23-7 at halftime after a devastating 99-yard interception return for touchdown with seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Quarterback stats comparison
|Player
|Team
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Joey Aguilar
|Tennessee
|28-44
|268
|1
|1
|Ty Simpson
|Alabama
|19-29
|253
|2
|0
Aguilar completed 28 passes for 268 yards but his late first-half interception proved costly. The senior quarterback was sacked four times by Alabama’s aggressive pass rush.
Running back production
|Player
|Team
|Carries
|Yards
|TD
|Avg
|DeSean Bishop
|Tennessee
|14
|123
|2
|8.8
|Daniel Hill
|Alabama
|7
|34
|1
|4.9
Bishop provided Tennessee’s biggest bright spot, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. His 44-yard scoring run in the third quarter cut Alabama’s lead to 30-13 and gave the Volunteers momentum.
Tennessee rallied in the fourth quarter, pulling within 30-20 on Bishop’s one-yard touchdown with 10:51 remaining. However, Alabama answered immediately with a scoring drive to seal the victory.
The loss puts Tennessee’s SEC Championship hopes in jeopardy as the Volunteers now sit at 2-2 in conference play. Tennessee outgained Alabama 410-373 in total offense but couldn’t overcome the crucial turnovers.
Please join our FREE Newsletter