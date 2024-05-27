Tennessee Drops Heartbreaker to No. 14 Alabama in Game Three of Super Regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The third-seeded Lady Vols’ seventh-inning rally fell short Sunday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium as they fell in game three of the Knoxville Super Regional to No. 14 Alabama, 4-1.

Tennessee (44-12) saw its SEC championship-winning season end at home but not before it gave one final push to keep the magic alive.

Karlyn Pickens relieved Gottshall to start the fourth inning, closing out the game with two hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

Tennessee ended the night with four hits, while the Crimson Tide managed five.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email