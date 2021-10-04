Tennessee Dept. of Education Releases 2020-21 State Report Card

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the 2020-21 State Report Card Friday, September 24.

The State Report Card includes information about schools and districts in Tennessee, including academic achievement, Ready Graduate data, graduation rates and more general information. That information may be accessed on the TDOE website.

In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Education waived federal assessment and accountability requirements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to ensure statewide administration of the TCAP assessments. Williamson County Schools, and all other school districts in Tennessee, had at least 80 percent of students participate in the spring 2021 TCAP. Therefore, the district was held “harmless” and received an overall letter grade of “H” on the report card. Individual schools also received an “H” in several categories.

The State Report Card also includes school specific TCAP information. Families may access their child’s scores on the TCAP Family Portal.