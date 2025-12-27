Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Unveils Posters for New Drivers

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s, TDOSHS, Driver Services Division is excited to announce a new way for Tennesseans to celebrate earning their Learner Permit or Driver License. Starting in December, Driver Services Centers across the state will all have cut-out posters for new drivers to strike a pose and commemorate this milestone.

The posters feature some of the most popular hashtags used by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO). Throughout the year, THSO uses these hashtags in their campaigns promoting safe driving habits among teens and drivers of all ages. To learn more about THSO’s teen driver safety programs, visit their website, tntrafficsafety.org/teens.

“These new posters offer a fun and engaging way to celebrate our newest drivers while emphasizing the importance of safe driving,” said TDOSHS Deputy Commissioner Les Dolente. “We want every new driver to feel proud of their accomplishment and to remember that safety behind the wheel begins on day one.”

To learn more about Driver Services and the Teen/Graduated Driver License program, visit our website tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.

