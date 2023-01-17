Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes.

Lane closures, parking details and prohibited items are listed below (all times central):

Road Closures

Friday, January 20, 2023

1. 1st Ave. North closed between Church St. & Broadway from 5 p.m. Jan. 20, until 3 a.m. Jan. 21.

2. Close northbound loading zone/carriage parking on 2nd Ave. North between Broadway & Commerce St. from 5 p.m. Jan. 20, until 3 a.m. Jan. 21.

Saturday, January 21, 2023

1. Ryman Alley closed between 4th Ave. North & Rep. John Lewis Way from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2. One far-right southbound lane closed on 4th Ave. North between Commerce St. & Broadway.

3. One far-right northbound lane closed on Rep. John Lewis Way between Broadway & Commerce St.

4. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. closed between Rosa L. Parks Blvd. & Rep. John Lewis Way from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5. Union St. closed between Rep. John Lewis Way & Rosa L. Parks Ave. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Controlled access for direct hotel access is allowed.

6. 7th Ave. North closed between Church St. & the Tennessee State Capitol from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Controlled access for direct hotel/business access is allowed.

7. Anne Dallas Dudley Blvd. closed between Church St. & Union St. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

8. 6th Ave. North closed between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & Union St. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

9. Deaderick St. closed between Rep. John Lewis Way & 6th Ave. North from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10. Northbound parking spaces closed on Belmont Blvd. between Compton Ave. & the Fisher Center loading dock from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Parking Details

Free parking for the general public and state employees will be provided at locations 8, 9 (State Garage at Rep. John Lewis Way & Harrison), 12 and 14. Directions to each lot can be found here. A shuttle will be provided to and from the event entrance on Union St. Overflow parking in nearby paid lots is encouraged if state lot capacity is reached.

Prohibited Items

1. GUNS – Including ammunition or replica weapons

2. FLAMMABLE OR EXPLOSIVE MATERIALS – Nothing combustible including gunpowder and fireworks

3. SHARP OBJECTS – Including all knives, scissors, or any other pointed object

4. DISABLING CHEMICALS – Including mace and pepper spray

5. CLUB-LIKE ITEMS – Including extendable batons, billy clubs, baseball bats, etc.

6. DRONES – Including all flying devices

