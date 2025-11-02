Tennessee Department of Agriculture Names New Assistant Commissioner

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Andy Holt announced the appointment of Logan Hess as Assistant Commissioner for Policy and Legislation at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA).

Hess will succeed Carol Coley McDonald, who will retire next month after nearly 15 years of service. Hess has been working alongside McDonald to ensure a smooth transition.

“Logan has worked extensively with the General Assembly, and his experience brings practical and immediate value to our executive team,” Commissioner Holt said. “He is seamlessly stepping into this important position.”

Hess will lead TDA’s legislative and policy initiatives, working closely with members of the Tennessee General Assembly and agriculture industry leaders. He brings more than a decade of legislative experience. Hess served as a legislative assistant for the Chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in the State House of Representatives. He was most recently the Director of Legislation for the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

“This is the perfect time for me to join TDA and focus on agriculture,” Hess said. “Working with the House and Senate on issues related to agriculture and forestry has always been a meaningful part of my career. As a Knoxville native who has lived in Tennessee my entire life, I understand the importance of agriculture and forestry as the state’s leading industry, and I am honored to serve in this role.”

McDonald made lasting contributions at TDA, where she worked closely with all 132 members of the General Assembly to advance agricultural and forestry priorities. She monitored legislation and its impacts on the state’s agricultural and forest industries, collaborated with industry groups, and supported 4-H, FFA, and Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom.

Hess holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from King University in Bristol, Tenn. He and his family live in Wilson County. Outside of work, he enjoys watching baseball, playing golf, and spending time outdoors with his two young children.

