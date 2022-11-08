Tennessee Comptroller Names New Director of Local Government Finance

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance.

Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.

Sheila Reed has worked for the Comptroller’s Office for 34 years and has held key positions in the divisions of Local Government Audit, State and Local Finance, and, most recently, as the Assistant Director of Local Government Finance. She is a certified public accountant, a graduate of Austin Peay State University, and is active within the Tennessee Government Finance Officers Association.

Sheila replaces former director Betsy Knotts who left the Comptroller’s Office in October to serve as a public finance attorney with Bass, Berry & Sims.

In addition to Reed’s promotion, the Comptroller has also named Steve Osborne and Ross Colona to serve as assistant directors within the division of Local Government Finance.

Osborne will primarily oversee the division’s responsibilities related to the fiscal operations of cities and counties, while Colona will supervise the division’s utilities oversight.

“The division of Local Government Finance is focused on making government work better for the people of Tennessee,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “I’m confident that Sheila and her team will help ensure our cities, counties, and public utilities are fiscally strong and accountable.”

