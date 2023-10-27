Tennessee Comedian Nate Bargatze to Host Saturday Night Live

Old Hickory Tennessee native, Nate Bargatze will host Saturday Night Live on October 28, 2023, alongside musical guest Foo Fighters.

Sharing on social media, “Beyond a dream come true. Thank you!!!! #snl @Saturday Night Live Foo Fighters”

This will be the GRAMMY-nominated stand-up comedian’s first time to host SNL. Bargatze is currently on his “Be Funny” tour which stopped in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena in April where he broke attendance records for the venue.

Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix Special “The Standups”, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid”, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, “The Greatest Average American”, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, on Amazon Prime, Nate released his latest and third 1-hour special, “Nate Bargatze: Hello World!”.