Tennessee College Football – Week 1 Viewing Guide

Week one of the college football season is here. All of the college football teams in Tennessee begin their seasons. Below you can find when and where your favorite team plays this weekend.
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Ball State (0-0) @ Tennessee (0-0)
6 PM on SEC Network
Mars Hill (0-0) @ ETSU (0-0)
6:30 PM on ESPN+
Western Illinois (0-0) @ UT Martin (0-0)
6:30 PM on ESPN+
Friday, September 2, 2022
Tennessee Tech (0-0) @ Kansas (0-0)
7 PM on BIG12 Network or ESPN+
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Webber International (1-0) @ Cumberland (1-0)
1:30 PM on NAIA Network
TSU (0-0) @ Eastern Washington (0-0)
3 PM on ESPN+
Wofford (0-0) @ Chattanooga (0-0)
5 PM on ESPN+
MTSU (0-0) @ James Madison (0-0)
5 PM on ESPN+
Elon (0-0) @ Vanderbilt (1-0)
6 PM on SEC Network+ or ESPN+
Memphis (0-0) @ Mississippi State (0-0)
6:30 PM ON ESPNU