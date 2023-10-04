Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 6

By
Adam Brown
-

We are already at week six of college football! below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023

Jacksonville State (4-1) at MTSU (1-4) at 7:00 CT

Saturday, October 7th, 2023

Tennessee (4-1) – BYE

Vanderbilt (2-4) at Florida (3-2) 3:00 CT

Mercer (3-2) at ETSU (1-3) at 2:30 CT

Western Carolina (4-1) at Chattanooga (4-1) at 3:00 CT

TSU (2-2) at Kennesaw State (1-4) at 2:00 CT

UT Martin (4-1) at Eastern Illinois (4-1) at 2:00 CT

Tennessee Tech (1-3) at Lindenwood (2-3) at 1:00 CT

Tulane (4-1) at Memphis (4-1) at 6:00 CT

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here