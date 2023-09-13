Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 3

We are already through two weeks of the college football season. There’s only a precious few college football weekends in a year so, below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Navy (1-1) at Memphis (2-0) at 6:30 CT

Saturday, September 16th, 2023

Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1) at 6:00 CT

Vanderbilt (2-1) at UNLV (1-1) at 6:00 CT

Murray State (1-1) at MTSU (0-2) at 6:00 CT

ETSU (1-1) at Austin Peay (0-2) at 6:00 CT

The Citadel (0-2) at Chattanooga (1-1) at 5:00 CT

Gardner-Webb (1-1) at TSU (1-1) at 5:00 CT

North Alabama (1-2) at Tennessee Tech (0-2) at 6:00 CT

Houston Christian (1-1) at UT Martin (1-1) at 6:00 CT