Tennessee College Football 2022 – Week 2 Viewing Guide

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Week two of the college football season begins this weekend. Below you can see what time your favorite Tennessee college football team plays and what channel to tune into.

Saturday, September 10, 2022

#23 Wake Forrest (1-0) @ Vanderbilt (2-0)

11 AM on SEC Network

 

#24 Tennessee (1-0) @ #17 Pittsburgh (1-0)

2:30 PM on ABC

 

Memphis (0-1) @ Navy (0-1)

2:30 PM on CBSSN

 

MTSU (0-1) @ Colorado State (0-1)

3 PM on TBA

 

ETSU (1-0) @ The Citadel (0-1)

3 PM on ESPN+

 

Missisipi Valley State (0-1) @ Austin Peay (1-1)

3 PM on ESPN+

 

Chattanooga (1-0) @ Eastern Illinois (0-1)

6 PM on ESPN+

 

Jackson State (1-0) @ TSU (0-1)

6 PM on TBA

 

Texas A&M-Commerce (1-0) @ Tennessee Tech (0-1)

6 PM on ESPN+

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here