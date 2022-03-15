Tennessee College Basketball Roundup: March Madness

Tennessee is well represented in the NCAA Tournament along with the other postseason tournaments in March.

NCAA Tournament

#3 Tennessee (26-7) vs. #14 Longwood (26-6)

The Vols won the SEC Tournament over the weekend for the 1st time since 1979. They are in the middle of a 7 game win streak with key wins over #5 Kentucky, #3 Auburn and #14 Arkansas. Game time is Thursday, March 17th at 1:45 PM on CBS.

The Vols won the SEC Tournament over the weekend for the 1st time since 1979. They are in the middle of a 7 game win streak with key wins over #5 Kentucky, #3 Auburn and #14 Arkansas. Game time is Thursday, March 17th at 1:45 PM on CBS. #9 Memphis (21-10) vs. #8 Boise State (27-7)

Memphis was able to recover from a 4 game losing streak in the middle of the season and make a run in the conference tournament. On March 6th they upset #14 Houston which really helped their resume to get a bid in the NCAA Tournament. They will play Thursday, March 17th at 12:45 PM on TNT.

Memphis was able to recover from a 4 game losing streak in the middle of the season and make a run in the conference tournament. On March 6th they upset #14 Houston which really helped their resume to get a bid in the NCAA Tournament. They will play Thursday, March 17th at 12:45 PM on TNT. #13 Chattanooga (27-7) vs. #4 Illinois (22-9)

The Mocs will hope to carry the momentum from their buzzer beater to win their conference tournament and upset a Big 10 opponent. Chatt is having their best season in program history as they made the tournament for the 1st time since 1994. The game time is Friday, March 18th at 5:50 PM on TNT.

National Invitational Tournament (NIT)

Belmont (25-7) vs. Vanderbilt (17-16)

The Commodores will be the home team technically but this game is a battle of Nashville teams. The Bruins had a disappointing end to their year after losing in the OVC tournament. Vandy made a surprising run in the SEC Tournament but fell to Kentucky. This game is set to take place on Tuesday, March 15th at 6 PM on ESPN 2.

College Basketball Invitational (CBI)