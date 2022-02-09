Tennessee College Basketball Roundup: February 8, 2022

Chattanooga (20-5)

Samford took down the Mocs giving them their 1st loss since January 12th but Chattanooga bounced back with 2 wins over Mercer in a row. The Mocs are remain one of the country’s top mid major programs. They continue to dominate the Southern Conference and should make the NCAA Tournament.

They play Western Carolina and Furman this week as they will attempt to lengthen their lead in conference play. You can watch them play on ESPN+ on Wednesday and Saturday.

Belmont (20-5)

The Bruins continue their win streak as it stretches to 6 games. After stumbling against Morehead State and Murray State last month they have taken care of business. Junior guard Ben Sheppard dropped 41 points against Tennessee Tech.

They will rematch Morehead State (19-6) Thursday, February 10th as they hope to avenge their loss. This is a key matchup that could change the conference standings.

MTSU (15-7)

The Blue Raiders are proving that they can compete by climbing up to 2nd place in the CUSA rankings. Josh Jefferson remains their top scoring threat.

If they can win against Old Dominion this Thursday, February 10th it will help their chances of getting closer to that top spot.

Vanderbilt (12-10)

Vandy struggled against #5 Kentucky (18-4) but got a nice win over #25 LSU (16-7) last week. This should help their NCAA Tournament resume moving forward.

They play at home against Missouri for their next game. This is a game they should win as the Tigers are struggling on the road this year.

Memphis (12-8)

The Tigers are enjoying a nice 3 game win streak. The game against Cincinnati has been postponed but they took care of business against UCF.

#6 Houston (20-2) is a game they have been looking forward to all year. If they can beat them on ABC Saturday, February 12th then this will give them some huge credibility to the NCAA Tournament voters.

Lipscomb (10-15)

A 2 game losing streak haunts them but they can turn it around as they play at home against Eastern Kentucky this week. They sit at 4th in the ASUN and have some work to do.

UT Martin (8-16)

The Skyhawks got a win against SEMO but fell to Tennessee State shortly after. They are currently in 6th place in the OVC.

Tennessee State (10-14)

The Tigers suffered a bad loss to Belmont last week. They did move up the rankings in the conference though. #23 Murray State is their next opponent and it will be a test even at home.

Austin Peay (7-14)

The Governors had a tough stretch playing the OVC’s top 3 teams. They will look to turn that around with matchups against TSU and SEMO this week.

Tennessee Tech (6-18)

A win over EIU has Gold Eagle fans feeling nice but they still sit in the lower half of the OVC ranks. They will play EIU again but this time on the road for their next game.