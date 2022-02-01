Tennessee College Basketball Roundup: February 1, 2022

Tennessee as a state has a few college basketball teams who have a serious chance to compete in March. Below you can read about how your favorite team is doing to this point in the season.

Tennessee #18 (14-6)

The Vols beat Florida (13-8) at home to notch a victory in SEC play. They sit in 4th place just 3 games back in conference standings.

On Sunday they traveled to Texas (16-5) and fell short after being down as much as 17 points. This was a very physical and low scoring game with the final being 52-51.

Their next 2 games this week are against Texas A&M at home and at South Carolina.

Chattanooga (18-4)

The Mocs are in the midst of a 5 game winning streak. They sit at the top of the Southern Conference over Furman (16-7). They are turning out to be one of the NCAA’s top mid major programs this season.

Malachi Smith continues to be Chattanooga’s best scorer. He sits at 7th in the entire country in scoring averaging 21 points a game.

Belmont (17-5)

The Bruins have won 3 games in a row after suffering 2 losses against Morehead State (16-6) and Murray State (20-2). The OVC is one of the NCAA’s most competitive small college conference. These 3 teams have serious chances to make a run in March.

Belmont goes on the road against TSU and Tennessee Tech this week to try and improve their conference record.

MTSU (14-6)

Josh Jefferson scorched Western Kentucky (10-11) with 31 points. The Blue Raiders moved into the top spot as they are enjoying a 5 game win streak. Their next game is against UAB (17-5) this Saturday, February 5th.

Vanderbilt (11-9)

A win over Georgia at home gives Vandy something to be happy about. They take on #12 Kentucky and #19 LSU this week which is are touch matchups. If they can win these games it will surely propel them in the rankings.

Memphis (11-8)

The Tigers have some work to do if they hope to improve their March Madness resume. They have won 2 in a row but will need much more than that as they have some ugly losses this season but a nice win over Alabama (14-7) earlier this season.

Lipscomb (10-13)

The Bisons last game ended in a close win over North Florida. They still have some work to do if they want to catch up to Jacksonville State (15-6) in the ASUN rankings.

UT Martin (7-15)

Losses against Belmont and EIU hurt their record last week. Their conference record has fallen to (3-7) on the year and their post season chances look grim.

Tennessee State (9-13)

The Tigers remain in the middle of the pack as far as OVC rankings go. They are chasing Murray State at the top who has a 10-0 conference record. The results of their last game is a loss to EIU on the road.

Austin Peay (6-11)

The Governors beat Tennessee Tech in the last game. They are still in the bottom half of the OVC rankings. This is one of the toughest places to be in this part of the season.

Tennessee Tech (5-15)

They have lost 3 games in a row which really make it difficult on the Golden Eagles looking forward. They have a tough remaining schedule playing Belmont and Morehead State 2 times in a row.