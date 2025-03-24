Tennessee Chamber to Host Manufacturing Forum on Strengthening State’s Economy

With Tennessee’s manufacturing sector driving billions in economic growth impact and serving as a cornerstone of the U.S. supply chain, industry leaders and policymakers will gather for the Tennessee Manufacturing Forum on Friday, March 28 at The Hermitage Hotel in Nashville.

Hosted by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the event will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and focus on strategies to fuel manufacturing growth in the state.

The forum will explore how smart tax policies, strategic incentives, and government leadership can help Tennessee manufacturers expand operations, create jobs, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

“This forum is an opportunity for industry leaders and policymakers to come together, share ideas, and identify strategies that will keep manufacturing strong,” said Josh Brown, President & CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “Manufacturers are facing new challenges and opportunities, and this event will provide valuable insights to help businesses thrive in today’s economy.”

With Tennessee ranking among the top states for manufacturing strength, the forum will spotlight ways to build on that momentum through forward-thinking policies that attract new investments and support existing manufacturers. Attendees will gain insight into how tax reform and incentives can unlock new growth opportunities.

The Tennessee Manufacturing Forum is a must-attend event for industry leaders, policymakers, and business advocates committed to strengthening Tennessee’s manufacturing footprint.

For more information on the forum or to learn more about the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, please visit www.tnchamber.org.

