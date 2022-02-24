Tennessee Business Roundtable Elects New Board Leaders

The Tennessee Business Roundtable (“the Roundtable”) announced the election of nine Directors to lead the organization in creating and promoting pro-business policies that support the long-term success of Tennessee’s economy and people.

The Roundtable’s 2022 Board is led by Baptist Memorial Health Care’s Keith Norman, of

Memphis, elected as 2022 Chair. Norman, who serves as Vice President/Chief Government Affairs and Community Relations Officer for Baptist, previously served the Roundtable as its elected Regional Vice President for West Tennessee.

“I am excited to serve as Chair of the Tennessee Business Roundtable, and I look forward to working with other members of our Board to build on the Roundtable’s success by not only engaging thought leaders from around the state who understand the mutual benefits of our collective strengths through advocacy, but also by expanding the Roundtable to include a mosaic of corporations otherwise not previously included,” said Norman. “By expanding the Roundtable to include a more diverse membership, we will strengthen Tennessee’s workforce as well as our economy, improve educational performance, make health care a benefit for all, and advocate for policies that support our state’s business climate and invite others to participate in Tennessee’s business-friendly environment.”

Joining Norman as Directors elected by the Roundtable membership at its February 4, 2022 Annual Meeting are:

Chair-Elect: Mike Harrell, Latitude Advisors – Chattanooga

Mike Harrell, Latitude Advisors – Chattanooga Immediate Past Chair: Matt Kisber, Silicon Ranch Corp. – Nashville

Matt Kisber, Silicon Ranch Corp. – Nashville Secretary: M. Edward Jett, MBI Companies Inc. – Knoxville

M. Edward Jett, MBI Companies Inc. – Knoxville Treasurer: Dr. Nassar Nassar, Savant Learning Systems – Martin

Dr. Nassar Nassar, Savant Learning Systems – Martin General Counsel: Wm. A. "Zan" Blue, Jr., Constangy – Nashville

Wm. A. "Zan" Blue, Jr., Constangy – Nashville RVP-West: Mike McWherter, Central Distributors – Jackson (2022)

Mike McWherter, Central Distributors – Jackson (2022) RVP-Middle: Steve Wilson, UnitedHealthcare – Brentwood (2022-23)

Steve Wilson, UnitedHealthcare – Brentwood (2022-23) RVP-East: Jordan Mollenhour, Mollenhour Gross – Knoxville (2022-24)

“I’ve been involved with the Tennessee Business Roundtable for over twenty-five years, and I believe that the group of Tennessee business executives we’ve nominated and elected to our new Board of Directors will prove to be an extraordinarily capable group of leaders,” said William (Tinker) Kelly, chair of the Roundtable’s 2022 Nominating Committee. “I’m confident that this team will both drive renewed focus on improving Tennessee’s business environment and expand our organization’s membership.”

For more about the Roundtable’s Board of Directors, visit www.tbroundtable.org/roundtableofficers.

ABOUT THE TENNESSEE BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE

Founded in 1983, the Tennessee Business Roundtable develops and implements pro-business public policies and initiatives that optimize the quality of life and well-being of all Tennesseans. Convening senior executives and strategic thinkers representing over four dozen of Tennessee’s most-respected businesses and organizations from all three Grand Divisions of the state, the Roundtable has partnered successfully with Tennessee’s Governors and hundreds of business, non-profit and government stakeholders to create

and promote policies that contribute significantly to the success of the Volunteer State’s economy and people, particularly in the area of public education. Guided by the belief that an educated, healthy populace and sound state fiscal policies are the primary drivers of Tennessee’s vibrant economy, the Roundtable brings together ideas, information and thought leaders with a view to becoming the most respected and influential policy voice for Tennessee’s business community.