Tennessee Builders Alliance, Titans to Host Stadium Kick off Event

Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA) and the Tennessee Titans are hosting a kickoff outreach event for the Nashville Stadium Project on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Held in the Nissan Stadium West Club, the event will provide local subcontractors, vendors, suppliers, and professional service providers the opportunity to learn how they can get involved with the project.

Those interested in attending can register here.

“Our encore TBA team is looking forward to getting started on this transformational project, and that begins with engaging our local subcontractor and supplier community,” said John Gromos, Principal-in-Charge of the Tennessee Builders Alliance. “This project presents a tremendous opportunity for local small businesses in our industry, and we want to ensure that the pathways to participation are available to everyone interested in working with us.”

Representatives from the Titans, TBA, and community partners of both organizations will be available at the event. Businesses and individuals attending will receive timelines and other information on initial bid packages for the project. TBA will also launch a website with information to assist businesses in becoming a part of the project on Oct. 19.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a brief program scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Attendees should park in Lot H on the west side of Nissan Stadium.

The transformational new stadium will be located on the east side of the current stadium campus, nestled along Nashville’s Cumberland River. The building will be home to Titans and Tennessee State University football games as well as concerts and other major events, truly becoming “Nashville’s biggest stage.” Features of the building include: a circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved sightline for all spectators through a range of diverse seatng experiences; and a 12,000 square foot community space available for use year-round.

The stadium will be surrounded with a new neighborhood in development by the City of Nashville, featuring housing, mixed-use retail, park space, improved transit, greenways and more. The stadium is expected to break ground in early-to-mid 2024, with an antcipated opening in 2027.