Tennessee Board of Regents Celebrates Excellence with Annual SOAR Awards Ceremony

The Tennessee Board of Regents honored outstanding students, faculty, staff, philanthropists, volunteers and partners of the year from its community and technical colleges in the Seventh Annual Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Awards Thursday (Feb. 27) in Nashville.

In addition to individual SOAR Award winners, Dyersburg State Community College earned Community College of the Year honors and Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Nashville took home the Technical College of the Year award.

TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings presented College of the Year trophies to Dr. Scott Cook, President of Dyersburg State, and TCAT Nashville President Nathan Garrett. Both accepted on behalf of their entire campus communities, citing the dedicated work of their faculty and staff members on behalf of their students.

After weeks of college- and regional-level judging that produced 18 finalists for student, faculty and staff members of the year – and final interviews and judging this week – the 2025 individual winners at the SOAR Awards Dinner and the other finalists are:

STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Community College: Carolina Kelly, a Communications and Public Policy Student at Volunteer State Community College

Finalists: Joshua Ayden Havener, a Fisheries Conservation Student at Roane State Community College, and Leah Mustain, a Nursing Student at Jackson State Community College

TCAT: McKinley Snow, an Aviation Maintenance Technology Student at TCAT Nashville

Finalists: Scott Mull, a Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Refrigeration (HVAC/R) and Industrial Electricity Student at TCAT Knoxville, and Aaron Speight, a Computer Information Technology Student at TCAT Memphis

FACULTY MEMBERS OF THE YEAR

Community College: Dr. Caroline Rogers, who teaches in the Physical Therapy Assistant program at Chattanooga State Community College

Finalists: Christopher Camp, who teaches Emergency Medical Services at Southwest Tennessee Community College, and Sharon Grigsby, who teaches Psychology, Sociology, Social Work and Education at Columbia State Community College

TCAT: Andrew Aydelott, who teaches Machine Tool Technology at TCAT Harriman

Finalists: Landon Richard, Computer Information Technology Instructor at TCAT Crump, and Doug Rutherford, Associate Instructor of Patient Care Technology and Medical Assisting at TCAT Pulaski

STAFF MEMBERS OF THE YEAR

Community College: Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, Director of Workforce Training at Walters State Community College

Finalists: Lindsay Hager, Director of the Student Success Center at Nashville State Community College, and Preston Turner, Director of Physical Plant at Jackson State Community College

TCAT: Camilla Gambrel, Dual Enrollment Coordinator at TCAT Jacksboro

Finalists: Jeff Staggs, Facilities Coordinator at TCAT Crump, and Ricky Talley, Correctional Education Program Coordinator at TCAT Dickson

Advisor of the Year:Lindsay Guenther, Student Advisor/Counselor at Volunteer State Community College

STUDENT ART CONTEST

First Place – Alex Moody, Volunteer State Community College, for “Tenalach” Drawing

Second Place – Rose Davis, Walters State Community College, for “Morning Wake-Up” Ceramics, Stoneware Cone. Third Place – Madelyne Campbell, Walters State Community College, for “Appalachian Sunset” Acrylic Collage

Student Virtual Art Gallery is here.

Other 2025 SOAR Awards:

Volunteer Award (recognizing an individual who has made a profound impact on the Foundation for the College System of Tennessee): Dan Caldwell , Senior Regional Workforce Development Lead at Nissan Motor Corp. and a member of the Board of the College System of Tennessee Foundation since it was created in 2019 . He was cited for being instrumental in the Foundation’s growth and success and facilitating collaborations among business, industry and our colleges to benefit students.

(recognizing an individual who has made a profound impact on the Foundation for the College System of Tennessee): , Senior Regional Workforce Development Lead at and a member of the since it was created in 2019 He was cited for being instrumental in the Foundation’s growth and success and facilitating collaborations among business, industry and our colleges to benefit students. Philanthropy Award (recognizing individuals, businesses or organizations whose philanthropy has significantly benefited students) : Cummins Inc ., cited for its Technical Education for Communities collaborations with TCATs Memphis and Nashville that provided engines, equipment, tools and scholarships for diesel technology programs .

(recognizing individuals, businesses or organizations whose philanthropy has significantly benefited students) ., cited for its Technical Education for Communities collaborations with that provided engines, equipment, tools and scholarships for diesel technology programs Partnership Award (recognizing innovative collaborations among our colleges and businesses to benefit students) : Tennessee Road Builders Association and TCAT Knoxville, cited for a partnership that has transformed lives, strengthened workforce development, and expanded opportunities for students .

(recognizing innovative collaborations among our colleges and businesses to benefit students) cited for a partnership that has transformed lives, strengthened workforce development, and expanded opportunities for students Soaring Eagle Award (recognizing dedicated TBR system staff members who excel at serving our colleges and communities): Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance Alisha Fox and Senior Financial Analyst Valerie Greenwood, cited for creating a culture of continuous learning, collaboration and innovation, and creating a comprehensive financial training program that strengthens our colleges.

The student, faculty and staff SOAR Award winners receive cash prizes and the student finalists are awarded scholarships, all through the College System’s Foundation and the Dr. Allana Hamilton Memorial Scholarship Fund, named in honor of the late TBR vice chancellor for academic affairs.

In video appearance, Gov. Bill Lee said, “It is an honor to celebrate each of Tennessee’s outstanding students, staff and faculty at the community colleges and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology across our state. Our community colleges and TCATS offer a variety of life-changing opportunities for Tennesseans, and these finalists have stood out as leaders who have excelled within their communities. Congratulations on this honor. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication.”

In presenting the student awards, Board of Regents Vice Chair Emily J. Reynolds said, “Our students are at the heart of everything we do.” She said she found common themes voiced by the finalists in their interviews this week: “Whether they’re preparing to transfer to a four-year institution or step directly into a career, they know they’ve received a hands-on, quality education.

“And they all have a heart for their communities – for the opportunities and success they not only want for themselves but that they want to see others succeed as well. So for all these students, it is a high priority to give back. They are inspirational and they give us confidence in Tennessee’s future,” Regent Reynolds said.

Dr. Tydings congratulated all SOAR participants for their achievements. “We come together this evening to celebrate the best students, faculty and staff and many others who go above and beyond to support what I believe is one of the best higher education systems in the country. Students, you inspire us with your strength, perseverance and dedication to enrich not only your own lives but the lives of your families.”

She also recognized 40 members of our campus communities – students, faculty and staff – who were presented the Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans during Veterans Day activities on their campuses in November. The Chancellor asked all veterans and active-duty personnel present to also stand and be recognized.

The Vol State Community College Faculty Band opened the SOAR evening with the National Anthem, and entertained the nearly 500 students, parents, faculty, staff, supporters, Board of Regents members, Foundation Board members, state officials, and other guests of the colleges all evening.

The two days of SOAR events also included a Student Honors Luncheon Wednesday recognizing Phi Theta Kappa and National Technical Honor Society students from across the system; TBR Day on the Hill, in which students and presidents visited with legislators and officials in the State Capitol; final interviews and judging, and the SOAR Awards dinner.

Other finalists for College of the Year for 2025 were Cleveland State and Northeast State community colleges and TCATs Elizabethton and Hohenwald.

