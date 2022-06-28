Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for Samuel Q Edwards

UPDATE June 28 – A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911.

A Nashville arrest warrant charging Samuel Edwards with the attempted murder of Hendersonville Officer Cameron Ferrell has been issued. This photo of Edwards was taken earlier this month after his arrest in Putnam County that involved a crash. See Edwards? 📞 911. pic.twitter.com/EZNaX8tngO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 28, 2022

A #TNBlueAlert has been issued for Samuel Q Edwards, wanted by Metro Nashville PD and TBI for Attempted Criminal Homicide and Evading Arrest.

He should be considered armed and very dangerous.

Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where he is.

UPDATE: The white truck referenced in the #TNBlueAlert search for Samuel Edwards has been recovered in Millersville, but Edwards has not yet been found. He now also faces a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Spot him? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/2gZz5W4zsE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2022