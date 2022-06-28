Tennessee Blue Alert Issued for BJ Brown

A statewide #TNBLUEAlert has been issued for 32 y/o BJ Brown.

Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Dept and TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

BJ Brown has black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5’6” and weighs 152 pounds.

If you have any info about BJ Brown’s whereabouts, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

