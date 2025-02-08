Tennessee Basketball Game Against Vanderbilt Sells Out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee announced Friday morning that the men’s basketball team’s Feb. 15 game against Vanderbilt is a sellout.

Fourth-ranked Tennessee (19-4, 6-4) and Vanderbilt are set to square off in eight days at Food City Center. Action is slated for 1 p.m., live on SEC Network.

This is the sixth of seven confirmed sellouts for the Volunteers in 2024-25. Tennessee previously sold out its contests against Syracuse (Dec. 3), Arkansas (Jan. 4), Mississippi State (Jan. 21), Kentucky (Jan. 28) and Florida (Feb. 1). Meanwhile, the second-to-last home outing of the year, Alabama (March 1), is also on the list.

The only home game left with tickets still available is the regular season finale versus South Carolina (March 8). Limited tickets remain and fans looking to buy seats are encouraged to do so soon. They are available for purchase HERE.

After setting a then-arena record with five sellouts in 2022-23, Tennessee shattered that mark with eight in 2023-24. The seven this year rank as the second-most in Food City Center history.

